My aunt died last July in Kittitas County, just outside Ellensburg, and I have had the sad duty of serving as her executor. Sadder still because following her death her vehicle, purse, and the contents of her home safe were taken, including at least one firearm.
I reported this to law enforcement, and in January Olympia police recovered the vehicle in an alleged drug bust. It was then broken into in the impound yard in Tumwater, and a surveillance camera caught something being removed. Yet, amazingly, no charges were ever filed in these multi-jurisdictional crimes, either against the person in possession of the vehicle, the person who allegedly sold it to her after taking it off my aunt's property, or the impound yard smash-and-grab perpetrator. My aunt’s estate had to pay over $11,000 to repair damage to the vehicle.
Following my aunt’s death debit charges were made on her bank account, and a credit card was fraudulently issued in her name and used for cash advances and Amazon purchases. No prosecution has followed. More recently I have received encrypted emails sharing documents taken from my aunt, including her passport and Social Security card.
It is all infuriating, and sick, but I know nothing will be done about it. Washington may choose not to share this fact in its tourism promotions, but as a state that saw an 88% increase in vehicle thefts the first three months of 2022 compared to 2021, and given a statewide unwillingness to prosecute crimes, criminals are free to act with impunity.
My aunt deserved better, and I think the citizens of Washington do too.