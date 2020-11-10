During this important time of elections, there seems no better theater to be considering a solution to a divisive disagreement in our community.
Ellensburg City Council finds itself in a precarious struggle between two bullies. Between peaceful protesters and bandit pamphleteers, left-wing extremists and right-wing extremists. The former says that if the Council does not do what they want, that there will not be peace in our community—with daily reminders at 2 p.m. on Main Street, the latter says the Council needs to stop that group from painting on the new Visitor Center, because it is part of a Communist plot to demoralize and destroy us “sleeping citizens.” One faction which has concernedly caught the ear of the Council to promote a modern socio-religio-political movement which advocates anti-police art, another that demands with spooky flair that the Council cease and desist those efforts because some sub-committee hearings were not to their liking.
Bullying is bullying, no matter which extreme it comes from — or how righteous the cause.
We have a better idea. We constitute a grassroots cadre of solvers that encourage the methods of deliberative government that our constitutional republic is built on. We understand that the real problem is not what kind of art to paint on the street or on the new Visitors Center, the real problem is the lack of common-sense conservative voices on the City Council to represent the makeup of this diverse community — ones that can discuss these issues across the table with compromise, instead of being influenced by fist-fighters in the street, or those who break laws to promote their ideas. We need a Council that will rationally examine all considerations and ideas, not just listen to social justice zealots or Commie hunting caricature artists. We deserve a Council that represents the finest example of constitutionally based representative government — one that is truly inclusive of our entire common-sense-based community.
We are in agreement with Mayor Tabb that the best arena to take on the Council is the ballot box. We pledge to work tirelessly, passionately, and civilly, to make sure the Ellensburg City Council has three conservative members by this time next year — and then more the following.
We are looking for a few good candidates to vote for. Are you one?
Crossword Solvers of Kittitas County (CSKC), Ellensburg