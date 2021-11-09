Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

(This letter was also sent to the Ellensburg City Council.)

Wednesday morning on Nov. 3, an 11-year-old middle school student was crossing Chestnut Avenue on the way to school and was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred at the intersection of Capitol Street and Chestnut Avenue, and while the student was not seriously injured, the incident was serious enough to include the services of local EMT and police.

The Chestnut and Capitol intersection is heavily used by pedestrians, especially students walking to Lincoln, Morgan and Ellensburg High. Considering the high amount of foot traffic, it is remarkable that there have not been more reported incidents until now.

Chestnut Avenue is the main traffic artery that divides a large residential area and is the only barrier to pedestrians to cross to access Ellensburg’s only hospital, the county fairgrounds, the city pool, at least two preschools, an elementary school, a middle school, a private school and the high school. On top to that, there are three city parks without three blocks of Chestnut Avenue. On the segment of Chestnut that lies in between University Way and Mountain View, there are 17 road intersections, and not a single lighted intersection at any of them.

I have reviewed the latest iteration of the “Better Streets” initiative and was distressed to see that out of all the 15 slated “lighted intersection” improvements, only two are for the inner-Ellensburg residential area (on Ruby Street), and the rest are for the mixed-use areas around CWU. Currently there are four lighted intersections on Wildcat Way to assist CWU students, faculty and staff onto the CWU campus. Again, there are no lighted intersections on a section of road that has three times the number of traffic intersections.

The city’s “proaction” and the Better Streets proposal is grossly inadequate to improve the safety of its citizens and, at best, only serves the CWU community and not the citizens and their families whose taxes actually fund the improvement projects.

We ask you to prioritize the safety of inner-Ellensburg pedestrians, especially the students who cross Chestnut every day. Considering the increase in vehicular traffic, coupled with the increase in distracted driving, Wednesday morning’s frightening (and completely avoidable) episode will be repeated again if the dangerous situation is not addressed.

Brian Finn

Ellensburg

