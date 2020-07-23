The Ellensburg City Council did receive 350 emails. However, Mr. Tabb or Mr Harwood didn’t bother to tell about the over 500 signatures on a petition to not paint the BLM on the street. Over 500 and still collecting signatures until the August meeting. That makes a total of over 850 contacts of which only 31% is in favor and 69% against. So now we can look at it differently.
Painting BLM on a city street will not bring the community together. Just talking about it has shown the divisiveness the issue brings out. Think about this... selecting Black lives leaves out American Indian, Asian, Mexican and all other ethnic groups. With this in mind the city council should consider American Indians Lives Matters. After all they are the indigenous peoples of the United States with 574 federally recognized tribes starting over 15,000 years ago. Or Asian lives since the Asian peoples were brought here to work on the railroads and mines and then treated like slaves. They could not own lands or property. Just work when and where told.
So putting any word in front of Lives Matters could identify you as a racist person. The signs people hold indicate a hatred for white people. And ironically enough it is white people holding the signs. Do they feel guilty? Are they atoning for the sins of slave owners? Slavery has existed around the world for well over 5,000 years when the Egyptians enslaved peoples in their area to build pyramids. Including Blacks. So Americans are not the first slave owners. The United States is the country to step up to end slavery with the Civil War. The slave owners in the southern states still would not agree.
Painting BLM on the city street opens up the precedent for other organizations to paint their belief. There would be no way to prevent Make America Great Again (or MAGA 2020); no way to prevent the KKK from painting their message; or what about Babies Lives Matter on the street in front of Planned Parenthood?
Where does it stop? What measure of inclusivity can the City Council base their denial to any other organization doing the same.
Painting our streets needs to be rethought.