To the Editor:
Roslyn is asking to increase our property taxes through Proposition No. 1 Public Safety Levy, this sounds like a good idea right? Let’s dig deeper.
· In 2022 the Roslyn City Council passed two new taxes without a vote of the people. This includes: REET 2, Doubling our Real Estate Excise Tax, and increasing the B & O Utility Tax from 6% to 16%!
· The tax on the ballot will raise property taxes by approximately $.70 per $1,000 dollars. If funds are needed a sales tax is more equitable sharing the burden with people visiting our community.
· The explanatory statement states the tax collected will go to the general fund. This is an unrestricted fund and money can be spent however the city decides.
Let’s talk about the most recent audit for Roslyn signed by Washington State Auditor, Pat McCarthy on July 14, 2022.
It states:
· “The City did not have adequate procedures in place over disbursements and credit card activity to safeguard the use of public funds.”
· “City charged four general government employees’ salaries to restricted utility funds in 2018, 2019, and 2020.”
· “Further, the City cannot show it complied with state law, which prohibits shifting restricted resources to other funds. If the increased costs allocated to restricted utility funds are not reasonable, City utility customers could have to pay higher rates unnecessarily.”
· “As a result of the internal control weakness, we identified the following errors. In 2020, the City incorrectly classified restricted cash and investments of $304,737 and assigned cash and investments of $3,204,845 as unassigned in the following funds: Current Expense, Tourism Support, REET, Capital Improvement, Sewer, Water, Storm Water, and Equipment Rental and Revolving funds. The City over reported pension liabilities on the Schedule of Liabilities by $49,396 in 2018 and $108,078 in 2020. The City did not record its logging activity in its general ledger in 2018. As a result, it underreported its revenues and expenses by $533,680.”
Roslyn continues to repeat the same mistakes. Audit report states, “This issue was reported as a finding in the prior audit.” Until the City demonstrates our money is being accounted for my vote will be no.
Skye Osiadacz
Retired Roslyn Fire Chief: 21 years of service, Roslyn
