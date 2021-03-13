The city of Roslyn needs to move quickly to replace our leaking 110-year old water transmission line. This is a well-known and ongoing problem; in 2011, the city greatly increased utility rates to finance a $1.6 million loan to replace the water line. Over the last 10 years, we’ve been paying those increased rates but the city never took out the loan. The money from the utility rate increase is still coming in; we should apply for the loan and begin the work.
Things started to progress in September 2020, when the city registered for a USDA loan account to begin the water line project. A $400,000 loan account was opened, but city officials haven’t signed onto it and so the project hasn’t moved forward. No explanation for the delay has been given.
Now the city has received a request from Senator Patty Murray’s office for a list of infrastructure needs. The email from Murray’s office, dated Feb. 17, also asked for meetings in late February and the first week in March. As of March 9, Roslyn had not responded, either with a list of projects or to schedule a meeting. If money will be available for infrastructure, we have to make sure Roslyn’s projects are included.
It’s a challenging process to get these projects up and running. I’m sure the city officials have our best interests at heart but we need to end the delay and start moving on this. Water is essential — if we don’t fix our transmission line, we could find ourselves in a very difficult position. We need to work together to protect our water supply.