To the Editor:

Thanks to Jack Belcher for his informative article "New Schools, new problems" Daily Record Oct. 9th. As a resident of the Stonebridge neighborhood, like others, we have endured the necessary evil of construction dust for close to two years. Belchar notes:

"The original plan for the two schools was to extend Cora Street from 15th Street to Helena Avenue, north of where Ida Nason Aronica is being built. This would eliminate the one way in, one way out problem, because people could reach Cora Street from the north or south. However, this idea was scrapped in late 2019, early 2020 due to budget concerns. (Superintendent Jinger) Haberer said the cost to the district wasn't feasible given the project budget."

This appears to have been a mistake and needs to be reconsidered. Why? The original plan would alleviate the traffic congestion but equally or more important is the need to have a safe and more than a "one way in, one way out" access during an emergency situation such as a fire or God forbid otherwise.

Lee Kaspari

Ellensburg

