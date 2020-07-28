I wanted to thank Ellensburg residents for standing up and speaking against the BLM mural.
I have fought this since I first heard about it with letters to mayor and council. I read the paper and the comments and was happy to see the comments, I of course being a retired officer, I tend to be more direct in my communications, but some of the comments I read were from every day citizens that are standing up against this injustice.
If you put BLM on the street, it will open it up to each and every other group that wants their own. The best reply was from a resident that stated why support only Black, and not, Hispanics, Whites, Chinese, Japanese, LBGQ, and more, all of which will want and should deserve their own painted mural.
You will start an avalanche that you will not stop. How about just deal with city issues and stop diving this community which is against this. Paint crosswalks, not divisive political statements that divide a community and does the opposite for promoting racial acceptance between races.