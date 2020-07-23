As a resident of the Badger Pocket area we do 90% of our shopping in Ellensburg and directly contribute to the financial health of the City. We have always liked Ellensburg and until now it was a quiet clean peaceful place to reside, eat out and shop.
That opinion has now changed given the City's proposal to paint a divisive political statement on a publicly owned city street using tax dollars.
Given the current issues facing the world, the U.S., Washington State, and Kittitas County why in the world would the City of Ellensburg want to cause further division, strife, violence and dissent by painting what is clearly a divisive statement on a public street? Is it so the protesters at the Courthouse will go home?
I would like to know what does the city hopes to accomplish and what exactly will be measured to ensure the proposed expenditure of public funds was spent wisely?
Why is the city focusing on recognizing only one specific group that has had to deal with racism, discrimination and other challenges? What about Native Americans? What about the Americans of Japanese descent that were put in prison camps during WWII? What about the Irish immigrants in the mid 1800s that were discriminated against? What about the Chinese workers brought in to build our railroads?
The leaders of the city should be choosing a different solution on how to unify and unite the citizens of Ellensburg not divide it. Why not come up with a unifying statement of peace, unification and hope that appeals to all.
The "movement" the leaders of the City of Ellensburg are supporting has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private property losses, resulted in the deaths of innocent children, adults and police officers as well as injuries to our citizens. The “movement” has also cost U.S. taxpayers millions in law enforcement overtime, destroyed government vehicles, etc not to mention the years of litigation and lawsuits that will follow all at public expense.
While this proposed action is probably a well-intentioned gesture, proceeding forward with it will put Ellensburg’s stamp of approval on the killing, destruction, violence and mayhem that accompanies this movement.
Do not spend tax dollars promoting, approving and condoning the division, violence, and destruction that accompanies the Black Lives Matters movement.
Don’t all Americans regardless of race creed or color matter anymore?