I agree 100% with what the three words say. I must point out however, that Black Lives Matter is also the name of a political organization that is socialist/communist and is anti-Semitic, according to Mark Levin on his TV show “Life, Liberty and Levin.” I strongly object to the use of tax payer money to support this organization. I would feel offended every time I saw the name painted on the city street. The city has no right to support a political organization with tax payer money.
If you want to support Black citizens you might suggest school choice and require the same quality of schools in city centers and poor areas as schools in affluent districts. There things and other things I can think of would give under-privileged children a better opportunity for success. Our nation needs all of our citizens to reach their potential. I have other ideas to help the Blacks and others, but I hope you get the idea. Neither political party has done anything meaningful in the past regarding this problem. I hope it changes.
I doubt you were aware of the facts presented here. I anticipate our streets will remain unpainted.