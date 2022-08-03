...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Letter: City still shows lack of common sense in regard to bike helmets
Many years ago, a bicycle helmet ordinance was put forth to the Ellensburg City Council; this will continually be a moment in time for me due to the fact that, after working with many persons experiencing Traumatic Brain Injuries, I saw a helmet ordinance as a small token in addressing potentially serious injuries.
Individuals showed up to the City Council to protest, ironically most of those individuals were people who were educated and knowledgeable, but lacking in common sense; letting the Ellensburg City Council know that they had no right to tell them what to do or how to keep themselves or their children safe.
The Council at the time, sans one member, showed their lack of common sense, caved and passed an ordinance that children under 16 would be required to wear helmets. The reason I am once again bringing this up is that, on July 27th, I watched a family riding bicycles on Second Avenue; the mother did not have a helmet, her baby on the back of her bicycle did not have a helmet, her husband or significant other was riding without a helmet, and their toddler who was just learning to ride a bike did not have a helmet.
One slight, accidental swerve of a car, or a distraction that causes that mother’s bike to tip over and, in all probability, their baby dies. Is this really acceptable? Would the city of Ellensburg even enforce it as aggressively as they do downtown parking? I will not be living in Kittitas County to fight this fight once again, but I am still ashamed at both the Ellensburg City Council members who did not see a common sense safety issue, and the city of Ellensburg, which has failed to enforce the actual ordinance, and hold the parents responsible for keeping their children safe.
The health and well being of our community members is everyone’s business.