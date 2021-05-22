The city of Ellensburg natural gas utility has submitted an appropriation request to Rep. Schrier for state funding of projects. That project, as described in the April 15 agenda of the Utility Advisory Committee, indicates they have requested Rep. Schrier lobby the state for $14,500,000 with a 20% city match for a a) Renewable Natural Gas Conversion/Aeration Process Replacement and b) Renewable Natural Gas Conversion and Methane Gas Recovery at the city of Ellensburg Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) is biomass, which is obtained from organic materials rotting in, among others, sewage treatment plants. As organic material rots without oxygen, it produces methane. While capturing methane as an energy strategy seems viable, is it really? Either way, we’re still burning gas, and thus harmful emissions. Or do they just plan on selling this energy?
Experts agree, RNG, even if all possible resources in the state are utilized, can only accommodate 3-5% of total natural gas usage. It certainly isn’t an excuse to continue to expand natural gas infrastructure or slow electrification. A better strategy than RNG is to electrify buildings, planning for transitions from natural gas appliances.
Instead, that $16.9MW (which includes the $2.9M city of Ellensburg promised match) could create a 16.9MW solar facility, estimating that solar on this scale costs about $1 per watt to install.
A 16.9MW photovoltaic (PV) installation would power about 12,250 homes, assuming 12,000kWh per year annual usage. At 5 acres per MW, this facility would take about 85 acres to install.
Why wouldn’t our public utility instead ask the state for a 16.9MW PV system? RNG is energy distribution, so if the city utility will be generating RNG, wouldn’t generating 20 years of clean energy, with 20 years of stable energy pricing, be a better choice? Without emissions?
How many homes’ energy load will a local RNG facility generate? How does this scheme fit into a comprehensive climate plan? Burning RNG is still emitting carbon dioxide. I would ask The Record to investigate this scheme.
If we aren’t planning, we aren’t making wise choices. We need to plan for renewable energy, greenhouse gas emissions inventories, transition planning from natural gas, and more. These are complex issues and of imminent importance. The city and county needs to participate and provide a comprehensive Climate Action Plan now.