I am not surprised anymore to read articles in the paper that contain incorrect information and half truths in order to make the writers point. These articles appear to not be checked for facts which are available. Case in point – the National Viewpoint published 4-18-20 – Postal Service is America's lifeline. Save it.
The article is correct in that the Postal Service is a vital service doing what many private companies will not do, deliver medicines and assorted mail to rural areas. Social Security benefits and pensions now are mostly direct deposit. The Postal Service has indicated that it is going broke — this year — unless federal funds are provided.
Many people do not realize that postal workers are not civil service employees as other civil service employees are. About 40 to 50 years ago the Postal Service said they could function without federal funding. At that time they came to agreement with Congress for their employees to have their own union who could negotiate pay scales and obtain benefits at different cost than normal civil service employees. The postal employees have benefited under this agreement and the cost of postage has increase to cover the increased cost of business for the Postal Service. The Postal Service was to also fund their share of the retirement pensions. The other side of this agreement was that the annual appropriations for the Postal Service were terminated.
Over the years the Postal Service has had a harder time competing with private delivery services and the government has provided funds as necessary.
The CARES Act of 2020 in Title Vi, Sec 6001, on page 607- US Postal Service Borrowing Authority – Congress gave the U.S. Postal Service borrowing authority of $10,000,000,000 for operation expenses. Hopefully they can survive on that amount of funding, over and above the postage rates, until they can raise the postage rates again.