Having confidence in government leadership is of critical importance, especially these days. Choosing our Sheriff this November is equally as important and will set the tone for future generations. Public expectations aside, we need a Sheriff who we can trust and has proven track record that we can have confidence in.
As a 40-year police veteran and a Kittitas County resident, I recognize that the demographics of our region have been rapidly changing for many years. The quality of our public services, especially regarding our county’s policing needs cannot be compromised. Our Sheriff must be able to proactively predict, prepare for and provide professional, effective and pragmatic solutions to the law enforcement challenges of the future before they become problematic.
Having served as a former deputy sheriff in this county, and as a recently retired Seattle police officer, it is abundantly clear that all law enforcement agencies are uniquely different. The Sheriff’s Office’s responsibilities extend far beyond the norms of a city or state police agency. Examples of this go beyond typical law enforcement duties and include the oversight of the jail, courthouse security, civil process, search and rescue and more. These are obligations that require special knowledge with legal concepts that if not overseen correctly by a qualified Sheriff, it could pose considerable financial liability, public risk to the county and erode public confidence.
Effective Sheriffs are those with a proven investment within their own organization, working knowledge of the position they seek, honesty, pragmatism, integrity, relevant experience, leadership skills, and effective communication skills with their staff, the public and the media. More importantly a sincere passion for their profession and the trust of the community. Clay Myers possesses these attributes and has consistently proven his commitment to Kittitas County and its Sheriff’s Office since 1985.
Having closely followed his career over the past 35 years, I believe Clay Myers has the professional knowledge and expertise to continue as one of Kittitas County’s most qualified Sheriffs. He is not politically driven, and his candor and honesty are beyond reproach. Of special note to me, Clay truly loves his profession and has proven his dedication to the citizens of Kittitas County.
Although I don’t normally make political endorsements, I am making an exception for someone who I feel overwhelmingly deserves our support. I rest easy knowing Clay Myers is our Sheriff and loves this county as much as I do.