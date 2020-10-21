Clay Meyers has earned the job.
It is with genuine enthusiasm that I am providing support for Clay Meyers as our next Sheriff in Kittitas County. I have known Clay for over 10 years now and that time has enabled me to gain, professionally and personally, a very thorough impression of Clay. It is so easy to provide support for a candidate of Clay’s caliber. One only needs to glimpse at his professional qualifications to be convinced that he is one of those rare individuals who are never satisfied with what they have achieved and who are continuously striving for excellence for himself and those around him.
His support for his team is as unquestionable as is his support for community through his various volunteer roles such as the Ellensburg Morning Rotary, the Kittitas County Fair Board, and the Ellensburg Rodeo Board.
While working for Kittitas County for eight years, my job often required that I work closely with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office on matters of public health, safety, and welfare. In January 2009 one of the most damaging flood events to hit Kittitas County required a joint response between multiple departments, primarily KCSO, KVFR, and the Public Works Department. This is where I was able to witness Clay Meyers at his best.
Leadership during troubling times reveals character and during this stressful time, Clay demonstrated how a balanced and calm approach, combined with clear communications are the bedrock for mission success. I paid attention then and still do, to how Clay interacts with all his constituents with dignity and respect and strive to model the very same behavior. I do not know of a better way to support this good man. It is undeniable that Clay Meyers has been interviewing for this position for over 30 years and has earned the opportunity to serve as the Kittitas County Sheriff and deserves your vote.