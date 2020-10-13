America is in the midst of the greatest civil rights movement since the 1960s. People are demanding reform of our public safety system to advance racial justice and fairness. COVID is still hitting us hard.
In these tumultuous times in our country, it is important to have experienced trusted leaders at the helm in our county. I believe that Clay Myers is the best qualified to continue as the chief law enforcement officer for our county because experience does matter when it comes to public safety.
When I retired as the Sheriff last October, Clay was the only person to step up to be considered for the appointment by the Commissioners. He worked for me for 21 years and had been my undersheriff for 16 years. Being my right-hand person, he frequently handled every function of the Sheriff and could be counted on to make good decisions supporting me during many major incidents, budget crunches and every aspect of the day-to-day operations. My success as Sheriff is largely due to having an outstanding Undersheriff and great employees.
Clay is the only candidate to have completed upper level law enforcement management training offered by the Washington State Criminal Justice Center. He is experienced working with the county budget process and with every department at the county. He has also worked closely with our legislators on important issues that impact our county. He has built a solid network of support with emergency services and law enforcement agencies statewide. He is well respected and endorsed buy most of the Sheriff’s across Washington. He is a trusted leader in the community, a Kittitas County Fair Board Director as well as an Ellensburg Rodeo Board Director.
I have personally seen Clay operate as the incident commander during emergencies and have seen him risk his life rescuing a young CWU student from a rock in the middle of the Yakima River. He has the ability to think, not overreact and to deescalate dangerous and emotional situations. He is sincere and responsive to the citizens that he serves.
The Sheriff’s Office is in good hands. The officers are qualified, well trained, prepared, equipped, and held to the highest standards of accountability. I am confident that Clay Myers has the knowledge and leadership experience to continue to keep our county Safe.
Please support our local Sheriff and vote to retain Sheriff Clay Myers.