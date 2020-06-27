It was an honor to have served as the elected sheriff of Kittitas County for over 20 years. While still Sheriff, several people approached me interested in the position. I had the opportunity to explain the election process, responsibilities, and suggestions for running a positive campaign. I retired last October, and Clay Myers was appointed as Sheriff until the next election. When the filing period closed for people seeking the position, citizens have been asking me who they should vote for. Because I trust in his experience and proven performance, I am proudly supporting our current Sheriff Clay Myers for this important position.
Myers is a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 2nd Ranger Battalion at Fort Lewis. He started his law enforcement career in Kittitas County as a corrections officer in 1985 and then as a deputy. He moved up the ranks to Detective, Sergeant, Chief of Operations, and for 16 years served as the Undersheriff. As such, he routinely assumed the duties of Sheriff when I was unavailable.
He is well versed in County Government and budget processes. He has his State Law Enforcement Executive Level Certifications, Command College as well as training in HR and Risk Management. He was on the Special Response Team, Marine Patrol/swift water rescue and Dive Teams. In 2006 he received a Red Cross “Real Hero Award” for the rescue of CWU student from the Yakima River.
As Director of Emergency Management, he has proven his leadership during major incidents, winter storms and wildfires. The Sheriff’s Office continues to demonstrate professionalism, good discretion, and dedication to keeping Kittitas County safe.
Sheriff Myers represents our County well by participating on various committees with the Washington State Sheriffs’ and Police Chiefs as well as local committees and tasks forces. Off duty he is a member of the Fair Board, Rodeo Board and Rotary Club.
He has always maintained a positive working relationship with County, State and municipal officials, the public, attorneys and media representatives in order to assure that the functions of the Sheriff’s Office are performed in a manner consistent with sound public relations.
Over 30 elected Sheriff’s from across our State have already endorsed Sheriff Myers. Please join me and “Support Your Local Sheriff.” Keeping a trusted and experienced Sheriff is a great investment in the future of our County.
Retired Kittitas County Sheriff, Ellensburg