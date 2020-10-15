As I have been browsing the opinion letters, I found myself reading a few letters of support for Bart Olson for Sheriff. While, I'm certain Bart is a good man, I find it odd, that it automatically qualifies him to be Sheriff? It doesn't.
Clay Myers, a Sheriff with several years of meritorious service, more than most. Clay has held most, if not all positions in the department. What I find more compelling; Sheriff Clay Myers understands just how important community policing is.
When a citizen considers where they are going to live, it is my belief policing is an important component of that decision.
If you have community that focuses all of its resources in one particular area, the community Loses. Sheriff Myers, he realizes this, in fact he too feels Upper Kittitas County is in need of more resources, and for a variety of reasons. Of those is the influx of numerous tourists, as well as our new found Paradise Status, and in Clay's Words; " A Tsunami is coming." And it's going to tax the local resources to the point of possible failure. Yet, because Sheriff Myers recognizes this, and Bart Olsen having spent his career elsewhere, does not. Upper County is in need of a much larger presence of the Sheriff's personnel and I believe Sheriff Myers understands this.
Another very important aspect to this man; Sheriff Myers, for some time now, as head of search and rescue, and Sheriff personnel along with the many volunteers has been responsible and credited with saving lives of those in harms way, and has done so, for some time. All one has to do, is ask anyone of those serving on Search and Rescue and they will tell you; Clay Meyers, is a man you can depend on, he never quits or gives up, until all effort has been made to reach the conclusion that best serves all.
Clay Myers has given of himself selflessly and relentlessly, he does so all the while knowing what is best for all of Kittitas County and those that live here.
A vote for Clay Myers is a vote for an policing with integrity in Kittitas County. More importantly; the voters deserve the best and Clay is the best choice and deserving of all our vote. Clay certainly has my vote and I would hope yours as well.