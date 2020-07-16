Clay Myers is by far the best candidate running for Kittitas County Sheriff and I base my statement on the knowledge and information I’ve acquired after working for decades with both candidates running for Kittitas County Sheriff.
I am a retired law enforcement professional and I have known and worked with Sheriff Myers for approximately 30 years and I know firsthand that he possesses the high moral character, skills, and ability required to lead our sheriff’s office into the future. Sheriff Myers consistently demonstrates professionalism, leadership, and a clear vision for the Sheriff’s Office and its employees. He understands the importance of fostering relationships with other partners and stakeholders prior to critical events and the importance of maintain those relationships. He does all of this while being mindful of budgetary constraints and other restrictions placed upon the Sheriff.
Most importantly, Sheriff Myers cares for the communities in Kittitas County and he demonstrates his care not only by his chosen profession, but also by volunteering in many civic clubs, youth activities, and boards, like Rotary, Ellensburg Rodeo Board of Directors, and 4-H.
I’ve had the opportunity to work with numerous sheriff’s across Washington State over the course of my career and I can undoubtedly say that Sheriff Myers is one of the best in Washington State and Kittitas County is blessed to have him serving our community.
It is my great pleasure to highly recommend retaining Clay Myers as the Kittitas County Sheriff.
Detective Sergeant (retired), Washington State Patrol, Ellensburg