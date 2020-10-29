I am voting to retain Clay Myers as Sheriff of Kittitas County.
I have known Clay for 25 years. I do not know anyone more qualified to do the job. He has served with the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years in almost every position including Sheriff for the last year. His experience with the budget and handling legislative issues will be an asset to the office. I served on several boards and committees with Clay and he has always brought experience and insight to them. He has the perfect combination of a fresh perspective and experience. He is intelligent, honest, and hard working. As sheriff he has already started making changes to better the community.
I also have serious concerns about Bart Olson’s judgement and leadership. According to a Washington State Patrol internal investigation #19-0459, In March of 2019, a major complaint was filed against him for “Failing to perform duties consistent with training and expectations”. This was generated out of an illegal search of a vehicle by Olson and complaints by his own troopers about Olson’s training and ability to follow the law.
Mr. Olson waived a hearing on the matter and along with his Association Representative, agreed that Olson violated the WSP policy 1.02.010 on “Searches” as well as WSP policy 8.00.030 for “Unacceptable Conduct”. The parties agreed to settlement of three days suspension. Two days to be held in abeyance for a three-year time period in case he commits similar violations.
This problem shows a serious lack of knowledge of the law and leadership. It is sad when his own Troopers question his actions. More importantly it undermines the public trust that law enforcement is struggling to improve.
We are fortunate to have a well trained and experienced Sheriff that has proven to be dedicated and responsive to our community. Please support our local Sheriff and vote to retain Clay Myer.