President Trump worries about the thousands of refugees and immigrants on our southern border, some of whom are climate refugees. Climate refugees may be a minority of those knocking on our door, but, if we don’t take effective action soon to deal with the climate crisis, they will become the majority. Estimates range as to the potential number of climate refugees world-wide but they are all in the hundreds of millions by 2050, absent effective climate action.
So far, the reaction of our national administration and that of many other countries to refugees is what one might call the gated community syndrome — build walls and militarize the border. The climate crisis, however, is global and it cannot be walled out. We are all in this together and we need to cooperate with the global community to deal with our common threat. Sadly, our president’s head-in-the-sand approach is to build walls and increase our dependence on fossil fuels. Reportedly, Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. While our country and other countries burn, Trump’s response is to fan the flames. (The failure to protect our nation from catastrophic climate change should be an impeachable offense.)
We have the technology and the resources to end our dependence on fossil fuels. Jeffrey Sachs, a Columbia University economist, and Robert Pollin, a University of Massachusetts/Amherst economist, agree that it would take about 2% of GDP to become 100% fossil fuel free by 2050. By comparison, it took over a third of GDP to win WWII, and our current crisis is as urgent as was that struggle. We can do this; what is lacking is the political will.