To the Editor:
“We don’t publish views that are hateful or preposterous,” a direct quote for the Daily Record newspaper.
After reading the July 21 issue of the paper, I began to have second thoughts about the accuracy of that claim. Ms. (Robin) Abcarian, a national columnist for (no mention of news organization) crossed the line in personal integrity as well as reporting bias in my view, when she used almost her entire column to attach the character of House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a highly respected leader of the Republican Party, who just might be the next Speaker of the House' in the future.
Using the most shameful rhetoric imaginable, she described the leader as a “man who lusts for power, shredding any decency and dignity he might have possessed.” Not satisfied with that character assault, she managed to sink to a new low when she actually compared McCarthy to
Nazi war criminal Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister in WWII.
Undeterred, she went on with making a false statement against Attorney General Merrick Garland, when she accused the A.G. of using the term “domestic terrorists” in referring to parents who attended school board meetings to discuss and address their concerns about school policies that directly affected their children.
The only person who had the authority to call up the F.B.I. to investigate parents was Garland himself who needed that label in order to allow them to act on his behalf.
She continued with the claim that the attack on the embassy in Benghazi where four of our diplomats where attacked and murdered by forces, 'a right-wing Benghazi” referring to the investigation that followed into security or safety violations at the embassy that might have prevented the attack there.
To be fair, I realize that some articles are borderline hateful in nature, but in the case of Ms. Abcarian’s column, it was clearly over that line in my view and should not have been allowed to be published.
Robert Iannetta
Ellensburg
