Christine M. Flowers in her Column (Daily Record Jan. 13th) "Francis should channel John Paul" is both misleading and political given the context of her column.
Flowers states regarding what could be an assault on Pope Francis in the worst scenario. "She reaches out and grabs the man's hand with obvious force. The man reacts angrily, tries to pull his hand away, and then slaps the woman so she'll release her grip." The fact Flowers notes "the video of this momentary reaction went viral" would indicate that she saw the video. Apparently the author discounts the fact that you have an 83-year-old man (my age) Pope Francis who is yanked from behind and pulled off balance. The woman refuses to let go and keeps pulling Francis causing him to stumble. He slaps the woman's hand in an attempt to extricate himself from her grip. For me this is a pretty normal defense reaction.
So the political overtone: Flowers notes: "Never once did id I see (Pope) John Paul (II) turn away from anyone in either anger or impatience." History tells us differently. In 1979 Pope John Paul II visited the U.S. for the first time. Sr. Theresa Kane in an address that is legendary said to the Pope: "There is a need to open all church ministries to women." JP II's disapproval and disdain for this respectful request is less than charitable.
In 1983 Pope John Paul II visited Nicaragua. The picture of the pope angrily pointing his finger and public humiliation of Father Ernesto Cardinal a liberation theologian is also legendary. We all have our limitations and talents. So it is that I disagree that Pope Francis needs to imitate, or channel if you prefer, the actions of Pope John Paul II. Flowers states regarding Pope Francis "It does not automatically give him a pass for bad behavior even when he acknowledges that behavior with an apology." And, I may add with humility after being accosted.