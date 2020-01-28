I feel compelled to respond to Todd Schaefer’s forum from Jan. 22. He’s obviously dissatisfied with the way the current democratic primaries are run. It sounds like he may not be satisfied with the current field and how they are chosen. Candidate Trump had to run against a field of, I believe 17, and did come out on top.
It seems the left is obsessed with race, and also gender, when it comes to political candidates. Maybe Castro, Booker and also Kamala Harris, had to drop out because their messages weren’t well received. Personally, I look at the candidate’s political view and how it can help the U.S. and our state, regardless of race or gender. I’ve supported Alex Ybarra, Judy Warnick, and Tom Dent, oh, oh, a white male, as our legislative representatives. It just so happens that President Trump was what we needed now, a pragmatic and fiery personality willing to fight the opposition’s policies that many thought were leading us down the wrong path.
My concern with his letter is how nasty and biased it is. Todd mentioned “the hordes of candidates — made worse since Trump’s proven any fool can do it.” Wow! Now there’s an outright irrational statement from our political science prof. Todd also mentioned the process of a national convention before the primaries which “would not only have saved us from Donald Trump, but would still give appealing dark horses or ‘outsiders’ like JFK, Reagan or Obama a chance.” Again, a biased and emotional opinion from our poly-sci prof. I remember when it was noteworthy that teachers’ and professors’ political views were neutral!
Candidate Trump was an outsider and beat them all and I am glad he did. Consider possibly the best economy ever and all the other accomplishments, too many to mention here, that have been implemented in the last three years with basically no help from the Democrats (and all from a “fool” president?!). Not acknowledging these advancements just smacks of sour grapes and not getting over the last election. We know this is true and it is what’s propelling the current impeachment and hearings we are now witnessing.