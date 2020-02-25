Re: Steve Zabransky's letter.
While I agree planting trees seems like simple way to sequester carbon — it is time limited. Trees only absorb large quantities of CO2 during their growth. Once they reach maturity, they are not capable of much carbon sequestration. It is short-sighted in another way, as the trees decompose, they will again release carbon.
Regarding U.S. energy independence — we have natural gas reserves to last 90 years (Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration); Oil reserves to last 77 years (Source: Rystad Energy); Coal reserves are at 150 years (Source: World Coal Administration).
Fossil fuels are hundreds of millions of years old. What makes us the chosen species? The species that can use them all up! Think of the year 2090 and the exorbitant price these rare fossil fuels will garner. More importantly, burning oil, gas and coal endanger the health of life on earth.
Using fossil fuels threatens clean water and now that Trump has removed pollution controls in the Clean Water Act of 1972 (Jan. 22, 2020), we will see corporate polluters dumping sludge and slime into streams and wetlands. Some of these toxins will be coming from fossil fuel fracking, dredging and mining waste. And these toxins will head straight back into our drinking water. Yuck!
Steve, have you watched the movie, "Wall-E"? That's the future Trump is preparing for us.
Unless we radically change course, our country will continue to destroy our beautiful life-giving resources. Please consider voting for a candidate that supports the New Green Deal (NGD) which is a 10-year mobilization plan to meet 100% power demand in the U.S. through clean, renewable, zero-emissions energy sources while growing the economy. According to their website, NGD will "create 20 million jobs by transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2030, and investing in public transit, sustainable (regenerative) agriculture, conservation and restoration of critical infrastructure, including ecosystems.
Implement a just transition that empowers those communities and workers most impacted by the transition to a green economy. Ensure that any worker displaced by the shift away from fossil fuels will receive full income and benefits as they transition to alternative work. Redirect research funds and from fossil fuels into renewable energy and conservation. Build a nationwide electricity grid that can store power from a diversity of renewable sources, giving the nation clean, democratically-controlled energy."
We're in this together! We can do more than plant trees!