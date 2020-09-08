Dear Editor:
Re: Laura Osiadacz, Re-election recommendation to Kittitas County Commissioner for District #2.
Laura Osiadacz has my full support and endorsement in her re-election campaign to retain her seat as Kittitas County Commissioner for District #2. I have had the pleasure to work alongside Laura as we advocate for the citizens in our respective counties and for the Washington State Association of Counties.
I have worked in my capacity as King County Councilmember for 19 years, and served the 45th District of the Washington State Legislature prior. During my years in office, I have had the opportunity to work with many commissioners. I have been incredibly impressed with Laura’s of devotion, integrity, and ability to get things done and to build relationships.
Not only have I had the pleasure to work with Laura as a mentor while working in Olympia, but we have collaborated on efforts that affect both King and Kittitas Counties. Our counties share a border at the top of Snoqualmie Pass. Transportation and traffic issues are one of many issues we both share concerns about and are discussing potential solutions to ever growing challenges triggered by the increased flow of traffic over Snoqualmie Pass.
I ask for you to join me in supporting Laura Osiadacz in her bid for re-election as Kittitas County Commissioner District #2. A vote for Laura is a vote for a dedicated, experienced, and proven leader that will work to build a better future for all of Kittitas County.
Kathy Lambert
King County Councilmember, Woodinville