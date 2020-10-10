On Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 the County Commissioners held a hearing in regards to Marion Meadows in Easton. In a time where Covid19 has created many barriers two of our County Commissioners have managed to fail the residents of Easton by providing proper public comment.
You see on the County Commissioners website it states that “Kittitas County is currently in Phase 3 and in person participation is prohibited Per Governor Inslee’s Proclamation 20-28.” However, this Proclamation has been since updated to Proclamation 20-28.8 that has an exemption for counties that are currently in Phase 3. Kittitas County has been in Phase 3 since June.
The County is hosting in-person court hearings for those charged with crimes but the commissioners hold no interest in complying with the exceptions to allow those who have limited or poor internet services in Easton the ability to allow for in person public comments. If you watch the hearing you will see the number of technical difficulties that the commissioners had throughout the public comment section and what is worse is that Commissioner Wright made a motion to close public comment and Commissioner Wachsmith seconded that motion.
The hearing has been rescheduled to Dec. 15th and will not allow for any additional public comment. During the hearing it was made clear that Commissioner Osiadacz recused herself due to the Appearance of Fairness Act because she has a personal conflict of interest. Why is it that Commissioner Wachsmith and Wright are under-representing the community of Easton when they have the option to include an in-person component to a public meeting? Why is it that Commissioner Wright and Wachsmith are no longer interested in public comment at the next hearing?
What we saw on Tuesday was questionable at best and I hope they reconsider allowing public comment at the next hearing due to the numerous technical difficulties that happened.