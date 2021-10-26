Support Local Journalism


COVID vaccines, safe or not are required in Washington state to hold a job in many places. Monday the 15th my two daughters were terminated from their school district.

Twenty-two years Special Ed 25 years math technology. They refused to get the vaccine. They are not anti-vaxxers as the left likes to call them. They are standing up and fighting for their freedom from government. A government's mandate does not infer legality.

The pressure and coercion involved with this mandate constitutes bullying and unfair labor practices. Our military has fought for freedom since day one of this great country and now millions of you are letting your local government strip you of your freedom.

Next they are coming after your children. Many of you libs love to quote Sweden. Well look at this.."Stockholm, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sweden and Denmark said on Wednesday they are pausing the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger age groups after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects."

Biden is going to force you people to give your kids shots, or else.

Teachers, doctors, nurses, firemen, police, grocery clerks were all there for you in 2020 as essential workers. They risked their lives! This week these fine people were terminated in this state. It shows that in a Democrat run state you will obey Communism alive and well.

The highest police force in America (FBI) has been summoned by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. to ascend upon the local parents to remove them from school board meetings . Only in Communist countries and Biden has turned America into a Communist country.

Why did Colin Powell die after taking 2 shots? Where are the cancer stats and heart attack deaths for 2020 in Washington state? They are gone! Why?

I would love to have President Trump in office, our ports would be open, our gas would be reasonable, He would not have devastated our military by losing the war. Our young Military would not be dead, and he would not have bombed little kids. And the open borders OMG I need a 1,000 words to even begin on the devastation this causes America.

But good for our libs, your Biden vote really stuck it to your friends and neighbors.

Gutfield appropriately named Biden as the Headless Horseman How fitting riding on the back of Obama headed who knows where for who knows what.

Pat Fischer

Ellensburg

