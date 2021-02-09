Kittitas County has received national attention for our COVID-19 vaccine efforts. The question repeatedly asked is, “how is Kittitas County so successful?” Our success is our community. Everyone in Kittitas County has come together to support this effort. Here are some examples of how our community responds differently than others.
Multiple agencies come together to assist.
On January 11, Community Health of Central Washington (CHCW) contacted their eligible patients to get vaccinated from their remaining supply. CHCW chose to work with the Incident Management Team early and that partnership has resulted in leveraging resources to help vaccinate as many people as possible.
On February 3, Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue (Rich Elliott) and Kittitas County Public Health Department (Kate Johnson) and community volunteer Erica Libenow worked with Brian Sorenson from Pacifica Senior Living to administer the last round of vaccines to Pacifica patients.
Overwhelming willingness to help.
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director Amy McGuffin has been coordinating the food for volunteers, which helps support local restaurants.
Kittitas County currently has over 200 volunteers assisting with this effort.
We’ve heard dozens of stories of people helping friends or loved ones get connected with an appointment or to register on the wait list.
It’s about whatever it takes to get the job done.
I have seen the Ellensburg Chief of Police Ken Wade walk vaccine shots to the vaccinators and gather paperwork at our clinic. I have watched the CEO of Kittitas Valley Healthcare act as a greeter. I’ve watched registered nurses help with running paperwork or directing traffic in the parking lot. There is no job too big or too small, they’re attitude is, whatever it takes. The mantra of “whatever it takes”, is what makes this community so special.
In our first week of our community vaccine clinics, we administered 2,165 COVID-10 vaccines. Our response will only continue to be more efficient. I want to thank everyone in Kittitas County who has helped make this process as successful as it can be.
Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama