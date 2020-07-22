In 1969 I lived in Cleveland, Ohio. At the invitation of an African-American friend, I attended a social event with him celebrating a Historically Black College from which he had graduated. I was one of the only white persons among two hundred or so guests.
We watched a movie, a comedy alternating between scenes in Black and white neighborhoods. During scenes in white neighborhoods I found myself alone laughing at the jokes. During scenes in Black neighborhoods the audience roared with laughter, and I often didn't know why.
I realized that the educated, articulate Black people there had lived lives very different from my own.
The next year my wife and I moved to Ellensburg, where we've lived ever since. My first impressions were that the Kittitas Valley is very windy and very white. Had I not had that experience in Cleveland, I might not realize now that my experiences living here are different from those of my neighbors who don't share my skin color.
Even so, when I watched the video of George Floyd being killed in Minneapolis, I couldn't imagine anyone here not being horrified at what happened. And I couldn't imagine anyone here not believing claims that Black people have long been victims of our legal system.
Yet when the Ellensburg City Council authorized the painting of Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue in front of City Hall, and I read subsequent letters to the editor opposing the sign, I realized I was wrong.
The most common argument against the sign — that all lives matter (which of course is true) — is a way to diminish, sidetrack and avoid dealing with the real point of the message: Black lives matter, too.
People of color in our community bear scars because of their skin color. Ask people at CWU why it is difficult to recruit people of color to come here to live. Read the comments of local residents, received by our City Council and shared by Bruce Tabb and Nancy Goodloe in last Saturday’s Daily Record, describing what it's like living here as a person of color. I believe the people who wrote those comments, and my heart goes out to them.
This is 2020, not 1820. Painting Black Lives Matter in front of City Hall is entirely appropriate, and I thank City Council members for that decision. Indeed, the more complaints Council members receive about it, the more confident they can be that they did the right thing.