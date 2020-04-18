Recently, I went to Kittitas Valley Healthcare to have blood drawn. I entered the facility on Mountain View wearing a mask and gloves for my protection as well as the protection of others.
When I approached the receptionist, I was surprised to see that she was not wearing a mask even though there was a box of masks for patients on the counter in front of her. I was even more surprised when I went into the procedure room and saw the technician not wearing a mask.
I would like to know whether this was a personal choice, or an organizational decision. It is my distinct understanding that the general public is being advised by medical experts to wear masks at all times when out in public.
I believe that medical professional have an obligation to patients and themselves to wear protective equipment and lead the COVID-19 fight by example.