The Ellensburg School district recently passed a levy that is to replace the current levy which expires in December 2022. We were told this levy was to support and maintain teaching and learning, health and safety, extra-curricular actives, and technology.
We were told that levies support all Ellensburg students and provides funding for critical needs and staffing not covered by the state. To find out that a decision was made to cut programs, including the secondary librarian positions, only two weeks after the levy passed is concerning to say the least.
What's worse was this decision was made with no input from staff, students, or families. This is unacceptable. Librarians are essential, especially today when so much information and technology is available to students and children. Librarians help navigate and evaluate information. They help teach students how to use multiple mediums and platforms to learn critical skills that prepare them for after high school and beyond. Information literacy, or the ability to find, evaluate, and use information, is constantly evolving and librarians are the ones leading the way in preparing our students and children to utilize these skills in college, future careers, and daily life.
This decision to cut programs is devastating for our district, teachers, and most importantly this will be a detrimental loss for our students. This is one of the many decisions and acts that have come from the district office in the last few years that have shown that students are not the top priority.
When you don't support staff and programs, you don't support students. If this is concerning to you at all, please support our librarians by sending your concerns to the school board.