I have a giant thumbs down to the lack of attention being paid to the traffic problem on East Helena and the new, Central Park apartments.
I have contacted the police several times regarding the speed of the vehicles leaving the apartment complex, and the disregard for pedestrians in the crosswalk, and now, most recently, many are running the stop sign, heading in the westerly direction towards North Alder Street.
I have reported all of these to the police, and while I understand they can't be there monitoring at all times, I haven't seen them there ever! This has become a serious problem, in my opinion. Firstly, cars are allowed to park on both sides of the street near the crosswalk to the John Wayne Trail. Drivers can't see people in the crosswalk, and people can't see them either.
I am very concerned that at some point there is going to be a vehicle/pedestrian accident in this location. I think it would be a great idea if there were a crossing light placed there, where even the street flashes when crossing.
Now on to the running the stop sign. I was nearly T-boned in the intersection recently, because someone ran the stop sign. Last week, I was almost run down in the crosswalk because the guy was going too fast, and I wasn't sure he was going to stop. I think to be consistent with the other "Stops" along North Alder, that this become a four-way stop at East Helena/North Alder. I don't think it would hurt to have the "flashing" stop signs installed at North Alder/East Helena.
I witness this every day on my walks, and now that I have a grandbaby in tow on some of my walks, I feel more than ever, that something needs to be done here. I'll say it again, someone is going to be seriously hurt someday, and I would hate to say I told you so.