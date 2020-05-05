I have grown increasingly worried over the past several weeks. You might think, “Of course! There is the deadly virus, the swirling in the toilet bowl of an economy, and murderous giant hornets!” But it is not those obvious threats that have caused my anxiety to swell. It is the increasingly intolerant and hateful language I see on social media and other platforms that has me fretting. Words like “stupid” and “moron” and phrases like “WTF People?” seem to be rampant. Statements like, “They want to die and they’re taking us down with them” are thrown out for comedic relief.
I wish we could all pause before harshly judging others and seek to understand the fears underlying our actions. People are fearful that they cannot, by law, provide for their families. That is scary! People are afraid of this pandemic growing out of control, resulting in a massive loss of human life. That is scary! We can have empathy for the stress that both of those real threats induce in people. That type of stress causes fight or flight responses, which override the more complex thinking processes of the brain.
If this intolerance continues unabated I fear we could be on the edge of an ominous precipice in which chaos, hate, and divisiveness could begin a new gruesome chapter of history for future generations to learn from.
Underlying the words and actions of us all is the basic need to be safe, fed, and healthy. Understanding that common ground and having compassion for each other may help us come together to find solutions to quell all of our fears. We have more in common that not; United we are stronger!