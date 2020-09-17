To the Editor:
In regard to our black/white problems, there is something that happened to me about a year and a half ago, and I have wondered how this incident could be used for good.
In a local supermarket, there was a checkout on the left and on the right. I was standing on the left. A Black woman came up behind me and asked me to move to the right. In our community , we usually comply with request — my normal reaction, too, rather than cause a scene.
But what has happened? Are we seeing people now as just members off a group? Isn’t the individual important any more? If I have not pushed anyone around, why does this woman feel that pushing me around is OK? Are we losing respect for people? If someone white pushed her around, can she take it out on anyone in that group?
I think our community is better than this. It prefers to stand as one, treating people equally. We recognize that there are higher laws.
Rena Young
Ellensburg