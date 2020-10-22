As a new resident of the beautiful community of Easton, I’m deeply concerned about the issues surrounding the proposed development “Marian Meadows” as well as the local officials involved in this project.
It would seem that our local commissioner (Cory Wright) has completely neglected the community he serves by choosing to close public comment on discussions surrounding this potential (major) change in our community.
I may be new and not completely schooled on this matter, but I do know one thing, and it’s that we moved our family here because this community is small but mighty. Easton is the very picture of the word: community. Easton is a group of good people, with good hearts, and very valid concerns about such a huge addition to our area and has been completely shot down and spat on by our local elect, and that is simply unacceptable. I think the reason is obvious: Money. Wright, Jerry Martens, and their shared campaign manager clearly have some motives that need to be questioned. Whatever the case, it’s wrong to shut the door on the people who are the real backbone of this community. Open public comment on this matter. It’s time for Wright and Martens to show us how badly they want our votes. Otherwise, I know for myself and many others, we would be more than happy to place our vote next to someone else’s name.