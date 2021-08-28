Letter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching students Jeffrey Houck Aug 28, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:As a teacher who retired from Kittitas Schools a few years ago, I was saddened to read the front page article with the headline, "We're not the cops" referring to the decision to not enforce the governor's mask mandate for public schools. According to the superintendent, "We're here to educate our students, and I want them in the classroom, I want them learning. They deserve it."Well, I've got news for you. You are educating them with your decision that if they or their parents don't agree with or like a rule at school they don't have to obey it. I get that you aren't cops. Does that mean you won't take action if a student brings drugs, alcohol, or tobacco. to school? What about weapons? There are rules against them too.You want them in the classroom. You don't have to send them home or detention if they show up without a mask. Hand them a mask just as you would if they showed up without a pencil. If and when someone brings COVID into the classroom and kids get sick, should they also be in the classroom? Many schools around the nation have already had to send kids home into quarantine due to positive COVID tests. They aren't in the classroom. Yes, kids deserve to be learning in the classroom. But more than that, they deserve to be safe in the classroom. How about teaching them the lesson that even at school we are more than individuals. We are part of a group, and being part of a group it is important to care not only for ourselves but others as well. That's a lesson a lot of Americans could benefit from learning.Jeffrey HouckEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Labor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine TrailNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoors Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter