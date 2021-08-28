Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

As a teacher who retired from Kittitas Schools a few years ago, I was saddened to read the front page article with the headline, "We're not the cops" referring to the decision to not enforce the governor's mask mandate for public schools. According to the superintendent, "We're here to educate our students, and I want them in the classroom, I want them learning.  They deserve it."

Well, I've got news for you. You are educating them with your decision that if they or their parents don't agree with or like a rule at school they don't have to obey it. I get that you aren't cops. Does that mean you won't take action if a student brings drugs, alcohol, or tobacco. to school? What about weapons? There are rules against them too.

You want them in the classroom. You don't have to send them home or detention if they show up without a mask. Hand them a mask just as you would if they showed up without a pencil. If and when someone brings COVID into the classroom and kids get sick, should they also be in the classroom? Many schools around the nation have already had to send kids home into quarantine  due to positive COVID tests. They aren't in the classroom.

Yes, kids deserve to be learning in the classroom. But more than that, they deserve to be safe in the classroom. How about teaching them the lesson that even at school we are more than individuals. We are part of a group, and being part of a group it is important to care not only for ourselves but others as well. That's a lesson a lot of Americans could benefit from learning.

Jeffrey Houck

Ellensburg

