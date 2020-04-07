Letter: Concerned with misinformation spread by radio show Melvin van Houten Apr 7, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Shame on local radio station KXLE for continuing to air wacko Alex Jones. His bizarre, paranoid rants are outlandish and grotesque. But even more despicable are his ads for snake oil products, such as Colloidal which help no one but do fatten his bank account. Melvin van HoutenEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Radio Show Rant Radio Bank Account Product Help Kxle Misinformation Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. COVID-19 Updates Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos Articles2 men killed in separate shootings in Washington stateCWU Board of Trustees discuss university finances, spring enrollmentEllensburg resident memorializes fallen friend, one stone at a timeBoeing to continue production shutdown due to coronavirusCommunity Health of Central Washington opens car clinic at Mountain View locationApril 3 blotter: Dancing man flips off passing motoristsAno Delivery making an impact during turbulent timesWashington state stay-at-home order extended through May 4April 1 blotter: Twelve cars parked at churchEllensburg schools embark on remote instruction Monday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter