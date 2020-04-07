Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

Shame on local radio station KXLE for continuing to air wacko Alex Jones. His bizarre, paranoid rants are outlandish and grotesque. But even more despicable are his ads for snake oil products, such as Colloidal which help no one but do fatten his bank account.

Melvin van Houten

Ellensburg

