I have very serious concerns about the park naming process that City Council and the Parks & Recreation Commission engaged in over the past few months.
Twice now, the citizens of Ellensburg have voted for a name for the downtown park, and twice the name “Ellensburg Blues” has received the highest votes/scores of all the names presented. Yet, the Parks & Recreation Commission has decided at the March 10, 2021 meeting that this name is not the choice to represent the heritage and community of Ellensburg. Instead of the most popular name, “Ellensburg Blues Park”, the recommendation is “Unity Park”.
The guidelines given to the Commission are:
1. Name has a connection to Ellensburg/Kittitas County
2. Citizen Appeal -How well the name will be received in our community
3. Mindful of the current political climate
4. Legacy –how well will the name age, is it timeless
5. Reflects the diversity, inclusivity, and equity of our community
This park is the home of the annual Jazz in the Valley festival, which presents a robust selection of Jazz and Blues music. The annual festival brings the community together and entices thousands of tourists to visit our town. The proposed name “Ellensburg Blues” is a fitting name for the local culture as well as honoring the historic contribution of African Americans to our musical heritage. This name certainly meets Criteria 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.
In addition, the name honors our locally grown, world famous Ellensburg blue agate gemstone. By choosing this name, we get twice the work from one name, honoring and celebrating our local history and resources.
Instead, the Parks & Recreation Commission recommends the name “Unity Park.” A common name that could be in any city anywhere in the world. This name meets Criteria 3, 4, and 5, but it fails miserably at 1 and 2.
“Ellensburg Blues” scored highest on the rating system. However, the Commission rejected the highest scoring name and recommend a bland name that meets the IDE agenda, based on the Council’s very public support of the BLM movement. I am not sure that City Council could have demonstrated a worse way to create unity within our City. Ignoring the votes of the community and the heritage of our downtown park does nothing to promote unity in the community.