I found Ronald Stokes letter May 28th "Losing right to abortion analagous to losing right to own slaves" confusing.
Stokes states "Confederates had a better argument defending slavery from the Bible and Constitution than abortion advocates." While I support a woman's right to chose, the question of abortion is a very personal one for me. The day my mother found out she was pregnant with me, she also found out she had TB.
Our family doctor said: "If Evelyn had an abortion, she may live another six months." My parents said no we are going to give this baby life. So here I am 86 years later. After my birth my mother suffered 16 more months and died when I was 1.
My abiding concern regarding the prospect that if Roe v Wade is overturned is: What may follow?
During seminary education in the early 1960s I was taught what Pope John Paul II vehemently taught as a sovereign during his long 27 year reign: 1978-2005 that "Abortion, contraception, homosexuality and divorce were sins." The American Catholic Bishops have lobbied for five decades to overturn Roe. I ask will their next assault on matters of personal conscience be that of contraception? I read years ago about a priest who told a young rape victim that she had to carry the life within her to full term. She never had an abortion, she committed suicide. It is time that ecclesiatical hierarchy become concerned about life beyond the womb.