In 2015, the United States and Iran made an agreement concerning (1) Iran’s processing of uranium that could be a step toward making a nuclear weapon and (2) sanctions which the United States had placed on Iran. In 2018 President Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement and reimposed sanctions. After the United States withdrew from the agreement, Iran continued in compliance for a year before returning to activities that were not allowed by the agreement. Since Joseph Biden has become President, Iran has stated a willingness to return to return to the agreement if the United States does also.
Earlier this month, 140 of the U.S. House of Representatives, including Representative Schrier, signed a letter to Secretary of State Blinken about Iran. The letter, in effect, asks Secretary Blinken to take a hard line. It asks that he negotiate on issues that fall outside the original agreement, such as Iran’s missile program and Iran’s assistance to other groups in the area.
Iran has said that it will not negotiate the other issues as part of the reinstatement of the original agreement. That does not mean that the United States could not talk with Iran about the other issues, only that the reinstatement of the original agreement should stand on its own and not be contingent on talks about other issues.
The House members who signed the letter to Secretary Blinken should know that insisting on talks on other issues as part of the reinstatement of the original agreement is a non-starter. There will be no agreement if there is such an insistence.
One should hope that the relations between the United States and Iran will improve and that the tensions between them will ease. If the 2015 agreement is not reinstated, then it is very likely that poor relations will continue and that the sanctions imposed by the United States will continue to cause hardship on the people of Iran. I think the 140 members of Congress, including Representative Schrier, should reconsider their position.