The Cecropia moth has a 5-7 inch glorious wingspan. When emerging from its cocoon, it struggles mightily to get out. Anyone taking pity and cutting the cocoon so as to make the emergence easier will doom the moth, for in the struggle to get out of its constraints, blood flow pushes into the wingspan and allows the moth to open its wings to dry and fly. In the struggle lies the path to health and fulfillment.
I am friends with three local immigrant families: One from Latin America, one from Asia, and one from Eastern Europe. Their stories are similar, though their languages and cultures are vastly different. They came legally, worked hard, were frugal, encouraged their kids academically, struggled to learn English and adapted to U.S. culture. Their kids are bilingual, college educated, hard-working, frugal, and encourage their kids academically. The immigrant parents have struggled and reaped the benefits of a society that tends to reward honesty, vision, and hard work. Lamentably, there are forces in our culture now that want to “cut the cocoon.”
What do you mean, you may ask. Under the notion of sympathy for a plethora of “disenfranchised” groups, standards are lowered and doom the weakened that don’t learn to struggle and overcome. Are there any examples, you may ask? Currently, the military is struggling with enforcing uniform standards of fitness due to the higher “wash-out” rates of women. The answer: lower the standards. Abysmal grades in math, especially in urban schools, are now attributed to “white privilege, and racism.” What will be the result? Lower the standards so as to avoid the “unfair struggle” minorities have in math. God help us if they become engineers and design bridges.
Asian students have the highest entrance exams for elite universities. What is the answer? Give extra points for non-academic achievements and institute quotas. I can easily predict that the “blind performance” competition for winning a seat in an orchestra will be changed in the near future … all in the name of “diversity,” or “fairness.” In this environment, everyone loses. Those who struggled for excellence will lose out to the lesser qualified. Those who “qualify” but did not struggle mightily to achieve will become suspect, and their lack of ability will be mute testimony to the effete system of quotas. So, celebrate those who struggle, encourage the struggling, but don’t leave them flightless by cutting their cocoon.