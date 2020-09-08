Economy or environment: Trump dismantles everything.
On job growth, 7.9 million jobs were created in the final 35 months of the Obama administration, and 6.7 million jobs in the first 35 months of the Trump administration.
The Obama administration created 23% more jobs in the same amount of time (pre-pandemic months for the Trump tally) than the Trump administration did.
These are facts, not the manipulative word salads of Trump.
Throughout his term, Trump continues to preface many of his statements with inflated preambles like “never before in the history of this country” which only identifies his lie before it is actually stated. Or this one: “Anarchy, madness, and chaos” will ensue if a Democrat is elected President. These false narratives leave rational, honest people feeling disturbed and ashamed. Lying by leadership destroys the fabric of our society—it is wrong.
“We're producing jobs like you have never seen before in this country," Trump said during a speech in Michigan.
Again not true and the job growth is not unique.
A gain of more than 6.6 million jobs during a 35-month period has been common during the 80 years that the Labor Department has counted jobs. There are hundreds of overlapping 36-month periods of better growth on record.
See the article: “How Trump's three years of job gains compares to Obama's” by By Chris Isidore, CNN Business February 7, 2020.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently finalized a rule that kills off Obama-era limitations on how much methane, a potent greenhouse gas, oil and natural gas producers are allowed to emit into the atmosphere—even though industry leaders didn't want the changes.
I mean seriously: if the industry doesn’t want the regulation changed—why is Trumps EPA doing it?
Big oil representatives said that they would prefer the regulation had been left alone. "The negative impacts of leaks and fugitive emissions have been widely acknowledged for years, so it's frustrating and disappointing to see the administration go in a different direction," Gretchen Watkins, president of Shell's US business, said.
Reelecting Trump will only continue this kind of wanton destruction of our country and world and is unconscionable.
Conservatives must take back their Party and the only way to do that is to vote against Trump in this election. Please help us all.
Meghan Anderson
Ellensburg