Describing “a domestic threat that we have never faced before”, the daughter of Dick Cheney, George W Bush’s vice-president, told her party: “To argue that the threat posed by Trump can be ignored is to cast aside the responsibility that every citizen — every one of us — bears to perpetuate the republic.”
In the heroic work being done today by the January 6 Committee, I am reminded about what our duty is as citizens of a free country. I’m not talking about our military, although they are certainly heroes as well.
The election officials in counties and states have continued to do their jobs since Jan 6, 2021 with integrity, and today, that’s heroic.
Our democracy is not as fragile as a despotic plan with a motley cache of conspirators. None of those players could hold a candle to the men and women who are auditors and other election workers.
It doesn’t mean the threat ever goes away. We can cast our gaze at many locations in the world to see the ravages of totalitarian governance. Often those citizens voted the despots into office — and then the office and country governance was stolen.
When you vote again, consider the integrity of the lowest offices in our county and state, as well as the highest. Vote like your kids’ futures depend on it — because it does.
I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means to be a responsible voting citizen. How about basing our opinions and votes on evidence? Real evidence, not social media sites, biased news, or the talking heads that cast lies far and wide with impunity. On websites, read the ‘about us’ section. Are the authors of the site real? Do they have credentials that can be vetted? Do they even have an "about us" page? If the answer is "no", then discard it as a source.
Voting citizens have the responsibility to vote responsibly. Every time we fill out our ballot we are actively participating in "perpetuating the republic" above any party, individual, or conspiracy-of-the-month.
Happy 246th Fourth of July to the nation that remains, at least for now, the hope of the world.