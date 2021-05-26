The Marxist agenda is to take complete control of property, as you see in communist countries. In this country we are seeing more government takeover, particularly private property with these ridiculous convoluted codes regarding building permits.
The county building department has self-appointed code enforcement officers, running around the county taking pictures of private property in search of potential violations of their building codes. The only legal law enforcement officer in this county is the sheriff, he’s the closest to the people. He’s elected by the people to protect and represent them with, by oath of office, the Constitution.
You cannot replace the roof on your house without a building permit. You cannot replace your heater without a building permit. You cannot build a greenhouse, buy a prefab storage structure or truck container unit delivered to your property without a building permit. You cannot remove a structure from your property without a building permit. You probably could not even construct a solid foundation for a 30-foot flagpole on your private property without a building permit.
The Supreme Court held in 1967, in two cases that administrative inspections to detect building code violations must be undertaken pursuant to a warrant if the occupant objects.
The Kittitas County building department is acting criminally.
Title 18 USC chapter 13 civil rights, section 241, conspiracy against rights and under section 242 deprivation of rights under color of law.
I, David Bridgeman, in 2012, added about a 130 square foot breezeway over paver brick walkway which I attached to my home on five acres, west of Cle Elum, where I have lived for 36 years.
I received notice from the county building department that I had to voluntarily buy a permit. I responded by stating that this was private property and to leave me alone. Eight years later they again demanded I buy a permit, again I refused, stating the same.
The Kittitas County building department is now taking me to District Court in Cle Elum, fining me $1,000.
I am challenging in court where I am set to appear on June 7 in Cle Elum, claiming my right to private property.
I am hopeful the judge will hear my plea for constitutional rights to property.