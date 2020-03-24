Now is the time for everyone to step up to the plate and help the people who serve and feed you thru the year.
You can do this from the comfort of your own home. I urge all of you who frequent eating houses and bars through the county to call your favorite eating house and buy over the phone with your credit or debit card a few gift certificates. You can either donate them to someone who is having a hard time or you can just store them up for your self to use later this summer.
It’s a good way to put money in the economy of Ellensburg and to help your favorite hangout have money to pay their employees ... or bills like rent electricity or other services.. We want these folks to still be there when this crisis is over so if you have the money. Please try to support the local eating places.