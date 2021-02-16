We want to thank you. We want to tell you not to give up. We will continue to fight for our county and the health of our county. Please continue to model to the rest of Washington state and to the rest of the nation what it looks like when a community comes together.
We want to thank you for looking out for your neighbors. After an entire year, we are seeing residents call to make sure their friends and family are scheduled for vaccines. We get questions from agencies to make sure that people who are vulnerable are linked up for appointments. Over 250 people have registered to volunteer at vaccine clinics. We have made national news, because of our vaccine efforts. And it isn’t the first time our county has drawn the attention of the nation for the way we stand together in times of adversity.
We want to tell you not to give up. Our community stood up and fought for in-person school and the Incident Management Team saw that. Together with schools, school nurses, students, students’ families, and the IMT, everyone has worked to keep our kids in school and to do so safely. We have achieved that.
When restrictions were put into place for dining, we saw local businesses, patrons, county commissioners, chamber of commerce, all come together to do what was needed to adjust to those restrictions.
We will not give up. Our Board of County Commissioners have a role. They are fighting. Our Incident Command Team is here to support the needs of the community — that will not stop. I am an experienced and local Health Officer who is working with the state, the region, and our locals. We have school districts who are fighting for their students. Medical facilities, emergency responders, social service agencies, and the like are all partnering for the people of Kittitas County.
Please continue to model our county’s no nonsense, efficient, and strong response. If we feel strongly about the health of our county, then we will find a way. Please continue to wear a mask, socially distance, and get your vaccination when you can. As always, please take the extra time to be kind — be kind to yourself and be kind to others.
Kittitas County Health Officer, Ellensburg