To the Editor:

I find the cover story "Opening Day: Kittitas schools follow own mask path" Daily Record Sept. 9th very unsettling and egregious.

Superintendent Angela Von Essen emphasizes : "1. We have to provide an education to our students. 2. They have to wear a mask (which is a state mandate) but the district won't do anything to enforce it. 3. We have a duty to keep everyone safe and educate our kids." In the ultimate analysis Ms. Von Essen as an educator leaves much to be desired. The three mandates of the Kittitas School District enumerated by the Superintendent sound good but even a child can see the hypocrisy and contradictions of the policy. Perhaps this is the price we pay for politicizing COVID-19.

On a personal basis I would like to respond to the grave duty to keep everyone safe. Fortunately I was vaccinated in January of this year. After being hunkered down for 18 months my wife and I took a three-day trip to Whidbey Island in July. I contacted the Delta variant. I am still here. Thank God. By contrast I have a friend, also an octogenarian, who does not believe in vaccinations. He is on a ventilator. I am not optimistic that he will survive. We have a duty to keep everyone safe, beginning with ourselves.

Lee Kaspari

Ellensburg

