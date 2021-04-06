Interesting in “The Year of the Woman”, the Mayor of Ellensburg (Bruce Tabb) took it upon himself to announce to the Daily Record, I (Mary Morgan) was not going seek re-election to the city council. Without my permission. And the writer of the article (Mr. Harwood) saw no need to confirm from me if I agreed with Mr. Tabb's statement.
I’m fed up with men telling my story, mansplaining to me, deciding what they “think” I “should” do. Why do men think they can tell me what my politics are (without talking to me), how I should vote, or when I should not run for office, or anything else? I’ve supported myself my entire life, buying my own homes, taking care of myself and helping others. I’m tired of reading letters to the newspaper that brand me a “socialist”, a union buster, or whatever is the thing of the day. And announcing my choice of running or not running for my seat on City Council now falls into that category.
I think you both owe me an apology for printing that in an article that was about Barbara Robles announcing her intention to run for my seat. Not your place and boorish Mr. Mayor! And you should have confirmed with me, Mr. Harwood! Lazy, bad journalism, sir!