On Jan. 24th the City Council held a special meeting to fill Councilor Position #7.
One of the City Council’s questions was “How do we increase public engagement.” The City Council asked this question 11 times to the 11 candidates. Almost every nominee said: “increase social media outreach.”
I have listened to many City Council meetings the last few months and the public has spoken out regarding the safety concerns on Cora Street seven out of the last nine council meetings. Members of our community have stood up, expressed their concern regarding the unsafe state of the city-owned Cora Street especially during school drop-off/pick-up hours. How has this issue not been alleviated much less made the agenda? Public engagement seven out of the nine council meetings warrants an iota of mention.
The traffic around Ida Nason, specifically Cora Street, is a tremendous safety concern. I work in the private sector; safety concerns shut the plant down. End of story. Where is the level of concern for our children?
So as a citizen of Ellensburg, why in the world would I be interested in “increasing my engagement” with the City Council when the public that shows up is ignored seven times? How much more must the public “increase public engagement” with the City Council to get the safety concerns on Cora addressed? Perhaps a Facebook page?
How sardonic that it is of more importance to live in a fake reality of social media about likes/comments juxtaposed to not doing a thing when people show up meeting after meeting.